 Bhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro

Bhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro

A three-member DMRC team has arrived in Bhopal to install the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system at Metro stations. The work, including software and technical equipment installation, has begun and is expected to finish within six weeks. Automated ticketing will replace the current manual system, aiming to improve passenger convenience amid low ridership.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member team from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has arrived in the state capital to install the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system at Bhopal Metro stations. Once the installation work is completed, the Bhopal Metro management will introduce automated ticketing for passengers.

According to an official of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), on condition of anonymity, the DMRC team reached Bhopal two days ago and has begun installing the required software and high-end technical equipment for the AFC system.

When contacted, Managing Director of MPMRCL, S Krishna Chaitanya, said that the work on AFC installation has started and is expected to be completed within six weeks. After completion, passengers will be able to access Metro services through automatic ticketing, he said.

AFC contract for Bhopal, Indore

FPJ Shorts
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Grassroot Activists Fail To Convert Citizen Support Into Victory In BMC Polls
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Mumbai News: Shunya Bridge On Metro Line 2B Takes Final Shape With Completion Of Iconic Pylon
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Kandivali–Borivali 5th And 6th Railway Lines Commissioned, Boost Capacity And Ease Suburban Congestion
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut
Maharashtra Politics Heat Up: Shinde Sena Faces Setback As Badlapur BJP Welcomes Pravin Raut

Sources said a major firm has recently secured a contract worth Rs 150 crore from DMRC. The firm will install the AFC system for both Bhopal and Indore Metro projects. In December end, MPMRCL and DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of the AFC system for Bhopal and Indore metro.

Manual ticketing Currently, tickets are being issued manually at Bhopal Metro stations. Earlier, the AFC contract had been awarded to Turkish firm Asis Guard when the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects were taking shape. However, the Madhya Pradesh government later cancelled the contract citing security concerns.

Read Also
Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case: Those With Past Cow Slaughter Record Under Scanner
article-image

Low daily ridership

Bhopal Metro continues to witness low passenger turnout. On January 17, only 394 passengers travelled by Metro. The footfall was 502 on January 14, while it dropped to 275 on January 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro
Bhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro
Bhopal News: Police Recover 45 Missing People In A Week
Bhopal News: Police Recover 45 Missing People In A Week
MP News: Elderly Man Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Syndrome, First Case From Neemuch City
MP News: Elderly Man Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Syndrome, First Case From Neemuch City
MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark
MP News: Ex-MLA RD Prajapati Targets Rambhadracharya, Anirudhacharya Over ‘Wife’ Remark
Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More
Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More