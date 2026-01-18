Bhopal News: DMRC Team Arrives To Install Automatic Fare Collection System For Bhopal Metro |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-member team from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has arrived in the state capital to install the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system at Bhopal Metro stations. Once the installation work is completed, the Bhopal Metro management will introduce automated ticketing for passengers.

According to an official of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), on condition of anonymity, the DMRC team reached Bhopal two days ago and has begun installing the required software and high-end technical equipment for the AFC system.

When contacted, Managing Director of MPMRCL, S Krishna Chaitanya, said that the work on AFC installation has started and is expected to be completed within six weeks. After completion, passengers will be able to access Metro services through automatic ticketing, he said.

AFC contract for Bhopal, Indore

Sources said a major firm has recently secured a contract worth Rs 150 crore from DMRC. The firm will install the AFC system for both Bhopal and Indore Metro projects. In December end, MPMRCL and DMRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for implementation of the AFC system for Bhopal and Indore metro.

Manual ticketing Currently, tickets are being issued manually at Bhopal Metro stations. Earlier, the AFC contract had been awarded to Turkish firm Asis Guard when the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects were taking shape. However, the Madhya Pradesh government later cancelled the contract citing security concerns.

Low daily ridership

Bhopal Metro continues to witness low passenger turnout. On January 17, only 394 passengers travelled by Metro. The footfall was 502 on January 14, while it dropped to 275 on January 15.