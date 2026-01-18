 Bhopal Slaughterhouse Case: Those With Past Cow Slaughter Record Under Scanner
Police have expanded their probe into the alleged cow slaughter case linked to the BMC-run Jinsi slaughterhouse, focusing on associates of arrested accused Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda. CCTV footage has shown no direct slaughter inside the premises, prompting suspicion that banned meat was sourced externally and mixed with buffalo meat.

Updated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have widened their investigation into the alleged cow slaughter case linked to the Bhopal Municipal Council (BMC) slaughterhouse in Jinsi, focusing on the aides of arrested accused Aslam Qureshi alias Aslam Chamda. Investigators say scanning of CCTV footage from inside the slaughterhouse has not yielded direct evidence of cow slaughter on the premises.

Based on this, police suspect that the banned meat may have been procured from outside and then mixed with buffalo meat for packaging and supply.

To get clues, police are now investigating earlier cow slaughter cases and keeping previously arrested individuals on radar.

Investigators are examining possible links between these individuals and Aslam Qureshi, as authorities believe people active in cow slaughter and smuggling may be involved in supplying banned meat via the slaughterhouse.

Police sources said that individuals from Jinsi, Jahangirabad and Islampura areas who were earlier arrested in cow slaughter cases were among those under scanner.

Past cases

June 2024: Several people were arrested after cows grazing in forest areas of Bilkhiriya were allegedly slaughtered. Those arrested included Sadiq, resident of Jinsi, Arsalan Qureshi of Islampura and Aslam and Nasruddin of Jahangirabad. The investigation found that the cow meat was brought to Bhopal and sold.

May 2025: Four accused,Arbaz, Rehan, Sohail and Alam were arrested in connection with an alleged cow slaughter case in the Palasi area of Karond.

February 2023: Imran, Javed and Irshad were arrested in Gandhinagar s Paras Nagar on allegations of cow slaughter.

