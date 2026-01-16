MP News: Cow Slaughter Arrest Puts Aslam’s Empire Under Scanner |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Arrested for his alleged involvement in cow slaughter at BMC slaughterhouse in Jinsi and supplying banned meat, Aslam Qureshi, also known as Aslam Chamda, began as a small-time trader dealing in animal hides, earning him the alias “Chamda” (hide of animals). Over the years, he allegedly built a massive business empire, reportedly with influence over local administration and politicians.

Sources claim Aslam owns over 30 properties across Bhopal and other cities in the state, including luxury villas and bungalows. His lavish lifestyle is also under police scrutiny, with reports that he frequently travelled to Mumbai, Dubai and other destinations for gambling and owns luxury and high-end vehicles.

Qureshi is alleged to have operated and controlled the slaughterhouse for nearly 20 years, reportedly aided by patronage from regional leaders and officials, which helped him repeatedly secure government contracts. Besides contracts for collection of dead animals across the city, he allegedly supplied meat to Van Vihar and also ran a facility involved in poultry feed production.

Police sources said investigation may now include his lavish lifestyle, past controversies and alleged protection network that allowed him to continue illegal activities.

The controversy began when Bajrang Dal activists, on December 17, intercepted a truck carrying packaged meat processed at the BMC slaughterhouse. Samples tested at the FSL Mathura confirmed the meat was banned, leading to an FIR by Jahangirabad police and Aslam’s arrest on January 8.

Slaughterhouse could not have operated without police-BMC collusion

Bhopal MP Alok Sharma said that he did not allow a single slaughterhouse to open when he was Bhopal mayor. This would not have been possible without the collusion of local police and municipal corporation employees, he alleged

“I even had a debate regarding the slaughterhouses and National Green Tribunal had imposed fine against me on my decision. I appeared before NGT through video conferencing. Even urban development department officials made a move to remove me. But I did not allow to open slaughterhouse.” He said a caucus worked behind opening of slaughterhouse in Bhopal. “Several officials were involved. Therefore, the role of officials should also be investigated,” he added.

Aides still active

Even after Bhopal Municipal Corporation sealed the slaughterhouse, Qureshi’s influence is said to persist. The land opposite the slaughterhouse, allotted for a Metro rail project, remains under his aides’ control. Sources claim buffaloes are being kept there and several suspicious activities continue.

Certificate of the banned meat surfaces, claims fit for consumption

A certificate detailing the packaged meat intercepted by Bajrang Dal on December 17 surfaced on social media on Friday. The certificate was issued by Aslam’s firm, Livestock Private Limited, and is duly signed by the firm’s veterinary doctor, Anaum Khan, after examination. It states that the goods were inspected and certified as fit for transport, hygienic, and safe for human consumption. It also certifies that ante-mortem and post-mortem examinations were conducted by the veterinarian.

As per the description, 1,325 cartons containing boneless frozen buffalo meat were being transported to the cold storage facility of a Mumbai-based beef export company. It also mentions the container’s registration number and requests government agencies and officials to allow free transportation of the goods.