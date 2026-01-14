Bhopal News: City's Slaughterhouse Row Deepens; MIC Turned 1-Year Extension Into 20-Year Contract, Alleges Opposition |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy surrounding the Jinsi Jahangirabad modern slaughterhouse has intensified with opposition alleging that key decisions were taken with the knowledge of the Mayor-in-Council (MiC).

BMC Leader of Opposition Shabishta Zaki and Congress alleged that a 20-year operational contract was granted four days after giving one-year extension to complete construction of the facility, and no one is now willing to take responsibility.

According to documents that have surfaced, a Mayor-in-Council meeting chaired by Mayor Malti Rai was held on October 24, 2025. Item number six on the agenda proposed granting a time extension until October 8, 2025 (in backdate), to complete construction of the modern slaughterhouse located at Jinsi Jahangirabad.

However, just four days later, on October 28, 2025, a note sheet signed by executive engineer R K Trivedi and Superintending Engineer (Swachh Bharat Mission) Udit Garg approved a 20-year operational contract for the slaughterhouse in favour of Aslam Qureshi s firm, Livestock Food Processor Private Limited. This approval has raised serious questions about how a one-year construction extension was effectively converted into a long-term operational contract.

BMC s engineers maintained that the approval was granted strictly in accordance with tender conditions. Officials said that once the Mayor-in-Council approved the extension and basic facilities were completed, permission to operate the slaughterhouse was issued as per rules, with due approval from the superintending engineer. Engineers have argued that the 20-year operation clause was part of the original tender and was not drafted by them.

The Congress, however, has alleged that all concerned authorities were fully aware of the developments, but action is now being limited to junior officials to shield senior decision-makers.

Shabista Zaki, LoP in BMC said, "MiC and engineers are protecting each other while lower-level employees are being made scapegoats."

A high-level inquiry is underway and a detailed report will be sent to the government, adding that those responsible will be held accountable.

Kishan Suryavanshi,

Chairman BMC