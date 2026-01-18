 MP News: 90% Relief On Pending Vehicle Tax Till March 31
The Madhya Pradesh Transport Department has announced up to 90% relief on pending vehicle tax and penalties under a one-time settlement scheme valid till March 31. Vehicle owners can avail the benefit by scrapping old vehicles at authorised centres and paying the remaining amount in a lump sum. The scheme aims to reduce pending dues and boost government revenue.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
MP News: 90% Relief On Pending Vehicle Tax Till March 31 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Transport Department has given major relief to vehicle owners by announcing up to 90 percent rebate on pending motor vehicle tax and penalty. Relief is being offered under a notification issued by Transport Department as part of a one-time settlement scheme.

The move aims to help vehicle owners clear long-pending dues while also supporting government revenue targets in the last quarter of the current financial year.

Besides the relief, the department has launched a strict drive against tax defaulters and appealed to vehicle owners to take advantage of the scheme before the March 31 deadline. Under the scheme, vehicles of any category registered in the state, irrespective of age, will be eligible for a 90 percent discount on pending tax and penalty if scrapped at an authorised Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility. The remaining amount must be paid in a lump sum by March 31.

ARTO Archana Mishra said the scheme is particularly beneficial for owners of old and unusable vehicles. She said many vehicle owners have already started availing the benefit.

Explaining with an example, Mishra said if a vehicle has pending tax and penalty of Rs 50,000, the owner will have to pay only Rs 5,000 after scrapping the vehicle and completing payment within the stipulated period, while the remaining amount will be waived.

She said that Certificate of Deposit received after scrapping can also be used to avail further concessions in motor vehicle tax and registration fees while purchasing a new vehicle.

