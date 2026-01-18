MP News: Elderly Man Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Syndrome, First Case From Neemuch City

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Neemuch city on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported from the district so far to 18.

Till now, 17 GBS cases have been reported only from Manasa town in Neemuch. Sunday’s case marks the first one to be reported from Neemuch city.

According to reports, Gulab Singh Jadon (65) from Baghicha No 13 was diagnosed with GBS on Sunday. However, Jadon alleged that he had been experiencing GBS symptoms like back pain and difficulty in moving limbs since December 24.

After his condition reportedly turned critical, he sought treatment at four hospitals, but doctors failed to diagnose the disease. He claimed that he was treated at Asha Hospital and Shriram Hospital in Neemuch without proper assessment. Later, Kabra Hospital in Barnagar confirmed Jadon’s GBS diagnosis and advised immediate IVIG injections.

His family then sent him to Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur, where doctors prescribed five daily injections at Rs 10,000 each.

Notably, GBS treatment costs are beyond common people’s reach. The disease is not covered under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, creating a huge financial burden on affected families.

Municipal corporation is testing water samples for low chlorine and TDS levels. They issued warnings to shopkeepers and water plants.

There is an urgent need for government-provided IVIG injections and training district doctors to identify and treat GBS properly, said residents.