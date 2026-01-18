Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Power Decentralised, Behind The Curtain, Wife’s Department & More | Representative Image

Officer’s misdeeds

A collector in a district is set to find himself in hot water in the coming days. He demanded payola from a few people of a private organisation for their work. The functionaries of the organisation from whom he demanded sweetener were not ready to give it. When the collector mounted pressure on them, they said they did not have enough cash to give him sweetener. He, too, found a way out to take carrots.

He told the members of the private organisation to transfer the backhander to the accounts of the NGOs run by his chums. But, instead of giving the carrot, they complained to the higher-ups against the officer. Afterwards, an inquiry blew the lid off the collector’s misdeeds. Annoyed with the incident, the government is planning to remove the collector. Sahib is safe for now because of the SIR. Once the SIR is over, the government will shift him from his present place of posting. The officer courted controversies on some previous occasions, too.

Consultants’ Khel

An underhand deal involving consultants is going on in two departments of the state government. IAS officers posted in these departments engaged consultants. One of the officers has entrusted all the work to the consultants, bypassing the officials of the department. They are working as well as doing offstage deals for Sahib. As a result, resentment is brewing among the officials against the Sahib’s consultants.

There are reports that complaints against Sahib have reached a senior officer of the department. But the problem with the other Sahib is different. He is an old schemer. So, he has engaged some of his chums for the job. Many disputes have cropped up over it, but Sahib is not ready to accept them. The problem with the officer is that complaints against him are made wherever he is posted. Because of his habits, he was once sidelined. But due to a shortage of officers, nothing may go against him this time.

Officer rehabilitated

The government has rehabilitated a woman officer. Just a few months have passed since she retired. A file containing the papers for her appointment to an authority has been processed. Though the position is not very important, all facilities provided by the government are available to the person holding the post. Madam’s husband is holding a powerful position in an important office. The officer also maintains good relations with others. Thus, the head of state agreed to rehabilitate his wife. The state government also made efforts so that Madam may get an extension. But after the Central Government turned down the proposal for extension, the state government appointed her to an authority. Her husband is also retiring this year. He is also set to be rehabilitated after retirement. Sahib will do the same work after retirement as he is doing now.

Up the creek

The transfer of a woman officer whose collectorship was smoothly going on in a district has compounded the confusion. Everyone praised the woman officer when she was the collector. This was the reason that she has been given an important position in the state capital. But Madam looks unhappy these days. After the deaths in Indore because of contaminated water, pressure was mounting on her. Then, another case increased problems for her.

The government is questioning her over the case. A senior officer of the department where Madam is posted told her off. The head of state is also reportedly unhappy with her. On the other hand, people in the corridors are whispering about a conspiracy in the case. There are reports that a few officers are targeting Madam’s husband. Some people have been trying to create an atmosphere against her husband since the day he was posted to an important position. On the pretext of the case, they are targeting the couple. The woman officer enthusiastically joined the department, but being under pressure, she looks worried these days.

Names deleted

The finance department’s job is to see how to reduce expenses. This is the reason why its opinions are negative most of the time. Such a thing recently happened in a case. But the department’s opinions even surprised the government. A list of officers, supposed to accompany the head of state to the World Economic Forum in Davos, was sent to the finance department for financial clearance.

The list consisted of the names of six officers. A senior officer of the department struck off two names from the list. Those were the names of an additional chief secretary and a principal secretary. The department returned the file with the comments that there appears to be no reason for anyone – excluding the officials from the industries department and the Chief Minister’s secretariat – to be part of the trip to Davos. Though both senior IAS officers have left for the World Economic Forum, the finance department’s comments are being discussed. There are reports that both officers are angry with the finance department’s remarks.

More, but not merrier

An Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of a department is not interested in a department. Most of the officers generally feel happy to keep more than one department under their control. But this ACS is not keen on keeping more departments. Sahib has already requested the higher-ups in the government to shift a department from under his control.

Though the higher-ups have turned down his request, the ACS is keen to get rid of the department soon. Sahib also suggested the top bosses entrust the department to the commissioner. He thinks to run a department, an officer should thoroughly read the files. But the officers, controlling several departments, cannot do justice to their work, but the government, keeping in mind the officer’s simplicity, is in no mood to lessen his responsibility.