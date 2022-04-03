Seoni: Man kills woman and her two children, accused arrested; police raze illegal constructions of accused

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered a woman and her two children after a having dispute about money in Dungariya locality of Chhapra tehsil, Seoni, the police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 35 km away from the district headquarters on Saturday afternoon. The dead woman and her children were identified as Jyoti Sahu (40), Tejas (12) and Shradha (10).

Family members of the woman said that the first husband of the woman had died after which she was married to Kamal Sahu, a resident of Bakhari village. But the woman was living alone in a rented house along with her children in Chhapra tehsil because of a dispute with her second husband.

Superintendent of Police (SP Seoni) Kumar Pratik said that on getting the information about the incident, the police team along with a dog squad and forensic team rushed to the spot. The team started an investigation and arrested the accused in the early hours of Sunday. The police team also razed the illegal constructions of the accused.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had some relations with the woman and he used to visit her house. Because of the dispute about the money the accused lose his temper and killed them, SP Pratik added.

ALSO READ Seoni: Tiger found dead on highway

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 05:59 PM IST