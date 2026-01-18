Indore News: Banana-Loaded Truck Overturns On Bypass, Disrupts Traffic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A truck loaded with bananas lost control and overturned on the Bypass, causing panic and disrupting traffic movement in the Tejaji Nagar police station area late on Saturday night.

The incident occurred between 12:30 am and 1:00 am when the truck travelling from Rau towards Dewas lost balance and overturned on the road near the Ralamandal area. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The crash led to chaos at the scene, with bananas scattered across the road, completely blocking one lane and resulting in long traffic queues.

Passersby acted promptly and rescued the driver, who was trapped inside the damaged cabin. After an effort, they managed to pull him out safely. He sustained minor injuries.

Police clear the road using crane & restore traffic

Upon receiving information, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam reached the spot and removed the overturned truck using a crane. After clearing the debris and scattered bananas from the road, police restored normal traffic flow. The truck was later taken to the police station for further action.