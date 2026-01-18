Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, a youth from Bhopal was allegedly abducted, taken hostage and assaulted in a village in Rajasthan after being lured there by his girlfriend.

According to police, Sonu Tanwar, a resident of Kajli Kheda area under Kolar police station limit, was called to a village named Gauri Dangipura in Rajasthan by his girlfriend. However, as soon as he reached the village, he was allegedly captured by the girl’s family members and some villagers. He was locked in a room and assaulted for three days.

During this period, Sonu was allegedly forced to consume an unidentified liquid. The accused reportedly recorded videos of the assault showing him being beaten and forcibly made to drink from a beer bottle and sent these videos to his family while threatening them.

Fearing for Sonu’s life, his family approached Kolar police station and narrated the incident. Kolar police contacted the concerned police station incharge Rajasthan and got the youth rescued.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said that Sonu had been in a relationship with a girl from Puloro village in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. About 15 days ago, the girl had come to Bhopal and stayed with Sonu. A few days later, her family arrived in Bhopal and took her back to the village after counselling her. On January 15, the girl called Sonu following which he travelled to Rajasthan where he was taken hostage. Police officials stated that a case has been registered in Rajasthan and further investigation is underway.