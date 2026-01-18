 Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued

Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued

A Bhopal youth, Sonu Tanwar, was abducted and held hostage in a Rajasthan village after being called there by his girlfriend. He was confined and assaulted for three days, with videos sent to his family. Following a complaint, Kolar police coordinated with Rajasthan police and rescued him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, a youth from Bhopal was allegedly abducted, taken hostage and assaulted in a village in Rajasthan after being lured there by his girlfriend.

According to police, Sonu Tanwar, a resident of Kajli Kheda area under Kolar police station limit, was called to a village named Gauri Dangipura in Rajasthan by his girlfriend. However, as soon as he reached the village, he was allegedly captured by the girl’s family members and some villagers. He was locked in a room and assaulted for three days.

During this period, Sonu was allegedly forced to consume an unidentified liquid. The accused reportedly recorded videos of the assault showing him being beaten and forcibly made to drink from a beer bottle and sent these videos to his family while threatening them.

Fearing for Sonu’s life, his family approached Kolar police station and narrated the incident. Kolar police contacted the concerned police station incharge Rajasthan and got the youth rescued.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Deonar Police Arrest Trio For ₹13 Lakh Robbery By Impersonating Cops In Govandi Area
Mumbai News: Deonar Police Arrest Trio For ₹13 Lakh Robbery By Impersonating Cops In Govandi Area
Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Slams Thackeray Brothers Over BMC Election Defeat
Senior BJP Leader Narayan Rane Slams Thackeray Brothers Over BMC Election Defeat
'Chup Be... Bsdk': Angry Arshdeep Singh Responds To Fan Making Inappropriate Comments During India Vs New Zealand Final Match; Video Goes Viral
'Chup Be... Bsdk': Angry Arshdeep Singh Responds To Fan Making Inappropriate Comments During India Vs New Zealand Final Match; Video Goes Viral
Over 400 Citizens Take Save SGNP And Save Aarey Campaign To Mumbai Marathon, Demand ESZ Plan Scrapped
Over 400 Citizens Take Save SGNP And Save Aarey Campaign To Mumbai Marathon, Demand ESZ Plan Scrapped
Read Also
MP News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Paint Warehouse In Chhatarpur; Loss Worth Lakhs Reported --...
article-image

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said that Sonu had been in a relationship with a girl from Puloro village in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. About 15 days ago, the girl had come to Bhopal and stayed with Sonu. A few days later, her family arrived in Bhopal and took her back to the village after counselling her. On January 15, the girl called Sonu following which he travelled to Rajasthan where he was taken hostage. Police officials stated that a case has been registered in Rajasthan and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More
Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s Misdeeds, Officer Rehabilitated, Names Deleted & More
Indore News: Banana-Loaded Truck Overturns On Bypass, Disrupts Traffic
Indore News: Banana-Loaded Truck Overturns On Bypass, Disrupts Traffic
Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued
Bhopal News: Youth Held Hostage By Girlfriend’s Kin In Rajasthan, Rescued
MP IAS Reshuffle: 33 Officers Transferred, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav Moves To Tourism Post...
MP IAS Reshuffle: 33 Officers Transferred, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav Moves To Tourism Post...
MP News: ₹634 Crore Looted By Cyber Crooks In 2025, Only ₹137 Crore Seized
MP News: ₹634 Crore Looted By Cyber Crooks In 2025, Only ₹137 Crore Seized