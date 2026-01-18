MP IAS Reshuffle: 33 Officers Transferred, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Yadav Moves To Tourism Post After Indore Water Tragedy | Representation Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government carried out a major administrative reshuffle on Sunday. Ahead of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s visits to Delhi and Davos, several senior officers were transferred.

Dilip Yadav, who was removed from the post of Municipal Commissioner following deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore, has been posted as Managing Director of the Tourism Development Corporation.

Significant changes have also been made in the Health Department, which has been facing controversies. Secretary Alok Singh from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has been given additional charge as Secretary of the Mining Department. Principal Secretary (Personnel) M. Selvendran has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department. Chief Minister’s Secretary Ilaiya Raja has been posted as Secretary, Tourism Department, and Managing Director, Tourism Development Board. Kumar Purushottam has been given additional charge as MD, MARKFED, along with his post as MD, Mandi Board.

The Tourism Department has been taken away from Additional Chief Secretary Shivshekhar Shukla, while he will continue to hold charge of the Home, Culture, and Religious Trusts Departments. The Mining Department charge has been withdrawn from Principal Secretary Umakant Umrao, who will now serve only as Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department.

After a long stint in the loop line, Shobhit Jain, Member Secretary of the State Food Commission, has been appointed Principal Secretary, AYUSH Department. Narmada Valley Development Secretary John Kingsley A.R. has been given additional charge as Secretary, Horticulture; Secretary, Water Resources; and Director, Narmada Valley Development Authority.

Commissioner, Tribal Development, Shriman Shukla has been posted as Secretary, Planning and Statistics Department, and Member Secretary, State Food Commission. Bhopal Gas Tragedy Director Swatantra Kumar Singh has been appointed Secretary, Fishermen Welfare Department. Energy Secretary Vishesh Garhpale has been given additional charge as Managing Director, East Region Electricity Distribution Company.

Health Commissioner Tarun Rathi has been posted as Commissioner, Tribal Development. Commercial Tax Commissioner Dhanraju S. has been appointed Commissioner, Health Services, while Anay Dwivedi has been posted as Commissioner, Commercial Tax, Indore.

Anurag Chaudhary has been appointed Managing Director, Fishermen Welfare, and Additional Secretary of the department. Neha Marwya has been posted as Additional Secretary, Tribal Welfare; Additional Secretary Revenue Gautam Singh as Commissioner, Housing Board; Virendra Kumar as Additional Commissioner, Gwalior Division; and Nidhi Nivedita will continue as Commissioner, Women and Child Development. Her additional charge as Managing Director, Fishermen Welfare has been withdrawn.

Further appointments include: Rahul Haridas as Director, Health; Rajesh Ogra as Additional Secretary, Commercial Tax Department; Rishi Garg as Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Central Region Electricity Distribution Company; Manisha Sentia as Additional Secretary, Home Department; Budhesh Kumar Vaidya as Secretary, Board of Secondary Education; Dilip Kumar Kapse as Deputy Secretary, Agriculture Department; Mallika Nigam Nagar as Deputy Secretary, Revenue Department; Disha Pranay Nagvanshi as Additional Mission Director, National Health Mission; and Vandana Sharma as Secretary, Madhya Pradesh State Information Commission.