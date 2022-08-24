Seoni Malwa: Two fall ill after eating worm-infested rice

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two people fell ill after consuming worm-infested rice in Seoni-Malwa district, following which a consumer approached SDM and filed a complaint on Tuesday. The SDM ordered a probe into the matter and warned of strict action against traders involved in selling substandard grains to people.

The complainant Bheem Singh Rajput told the media that he had purchased a few quintals of branded rice from a grocery store in the district. When his porters cooked rice and consumed it, they fell ill.

When the complainant checked the rice, he found it to be infested with worms. Following this, Rajput approached SDM Anil Jain and handed him over the written complaint in this regard. Jain directed the Food Safety Officer to probe the matter.

