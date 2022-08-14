e-Paper Get App

Seoni-Malwa: Rinku Jain sworn in as municipal president

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected president of Seoni-Malwa municipality, Ritesh Jain assumed charge of office after ceremonial practice on Saturday. All newly-elected members of Seoni-Malwa municipality reached municipal office, where they paid obeisance to Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Gayatri according to Hindu rituals.

Following this, all elected members arrived in the newly constructed meeting room of the office, where they were garlanded by CMO Rakesh Mishra and other employees of the office. MLA Premshankar Verma was present as the chief guest on the occasion, who suggested the newly-elected president as well as vice-president to overcome the politics and discharge their respective duties conscientiously.

President Jain expressed his gratitude towards the general public and the leaders of the party on the occasion. SDM Anil Jain, tehsildar Pushpendra Nigam, CEO Durgesh Bhumarkar, former president of the municipality Rajendra Jain and other dignitaries were also present during the event.

