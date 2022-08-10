BJP wins Seoni-Malwa municipality polls fifth time in a row

Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The presidential elections of Seoni-Malwa municipality concluded successfully on Monday. As results of the elections were announced, it came to light that the BJP candidate Ritesh Rinku Jain trampled over his Congress rival Ajay Patel by 3 votes.

Jain emerged victorious by garnering 9 votes, while Patel settled for 6 votes. As for the elections to choose the vice-president, the BJP candidate Swati Shailendra Gaur claimed victory by bagging 10 votes, while her contender from Congress, Deepak Bathav could manage to garner only 5 votes. Notably, another Congress candidate, Sunita Suryavanshi's nomination letter for vice-presidential elections was dismissed.

It is noteworthy that the saffron party was expecting 10 votes in its favour, which did not turn out to be so after declaration of results, due to cross-voting manoeuvre of a BJP rebel, named Prashant Yadav. During the course of elections, the saffron party had dismissed its candidate Prashant Yadav, who was again admitted to the party by the regional MLA Premshankar Verma. However, Yadav chose to resort to cross voting, due to which, the total vote count was 1 less than the expected number.