e-Paper Get App

BJP wins Seoni-Malwa municipality polls fifth time in a row

As for the elections to choose the vice-president, the BJP candidate Swati Shailendra Gaur claimed victory by bagging 10 votes, while her contender from Congress, Deepak Bathav could manage to garner only 5 votes.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Seoni-Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): The presidential elections of Seoni-Malwa municipality concluded successfully on Monday. As results of the elections were announced, it came to light that the BJP candidate Ritesh Rinku Jain trampled over his Congress rival Ajay Patel by 3 votes.

Jain emerged victorious by garnering 9 votes, while Patel settled for 6 votes. As for the elections to choose the vice-president, the BJP candidate Swati Shailendra Gaur claimed victory by bagging 10 votes, while her contender from Congress, Deepak Bathav could manage to garner only 5 votes. Notably, another Congress candidate, Sunita Suryavanshi's nomination letter for vice-presidential elections was dismissed.

It is noteworthy that the saffron party was expecting 10 votes in its favour, which did not turn out to be so after declaration of results, due to cross-voting manoeuvre of a BJP rebel, named Prashant Yadav. During the course of elections, the saffron party had dismissed its candidate Prashant Yadav, who was again admitted to the party by the regional MLA Premshankar Verma. However, Yadav chose to resort to cross voting, due to which, the total vote count was 1 less than the expected number.

Read Also
Seoni Malwa: Soil along road connecting river Khardi bridge washes away; villagers concerned
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBJP wins Seoni-Malwa municipality polls fifth time in a row

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category

JEE Main 2022: Despite the challenges, this Mumbai student topped in PWD category

Government of India tells airlines to share information of international passenger

Government of India tells airlines to share information of international passenger

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

Mumbai: Plea against metro depot work in Kanjurmarg, now ‘not pressed’, disposed of

Mumbai: City reported huge blood wastage during COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: City reported huge blood wastage during COVID-19 pandemic

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed