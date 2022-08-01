Seoni Malwa: Soil along road connecting river Khardi bridge washes away; villagers concerned

File Photo |

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Road connecting to the bridge between Nanderwada and Malapat, located 20 kms, has become accident prone as soil which acted as retaining wall has washed away in the strong river current. The soil filled on the sides of the roads connecting the bridge has washed away leaving a hollow space. A number of vehicles, including tractor trolleys, four-wheelers and also heavy vehicles ply on this stretch.

Villagers are worried as the approach road to the bridge has no support of the soil which acted as a retaining wall. This might lead to any mishap, villagers apprehend. Any heavy vehicles may skid off the road and get struck and this would halt all traffic movement, said the villagers. The villagers have demanded the officials to fill the cold on the road sides to avert any mishap.