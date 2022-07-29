Seoni Malwa: Rathore Samaj seeks fair probe in Nishank’s death

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Rathore Samaj reached the tehsil office on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to the naib tehsildar Lalit Soni seeking strict action against the people responsible for the death of Nishank Rathore in Bhopal.

In the memorandum, the delegation drew the attention of the Chief Minister on 5 points saying the death of the student took place under suspicious circumstances, which the police allegedly was trying to give a colour of suicide.

The delegation said the CCTV footage of the petrol pump visited by Nishank suggested that he was looking back again and again as if he apprehended a threat from someone. This suggests that someone was following him, said the memorandum.

“It appears that his death was a result of a conspiracy. The same post has been posted on Nishank's Instagram account also that said Gustakh-e-Nabi ki saja... Such a post was never posted by him in his lifetime. He appears to have been murdered under a deeper criminal conspiracy,” said the delegation.

The delegation demanded that after extracting the call details of Nishank's mobile, it should be examined in detail so that the truth could come out and his family could get justice.

The delegation included Rajesh Rathore, Chaman Rathore, Raju Rathore and other members of the community.

Read Also Seoni Malwa: Municipal council razes dilapidated houses