e-Paper Get App

Seoni Malwa: Municipal council razes dilapidated houses

One the houses was situated in the ward no. 6 and the other in ward no. 9.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
article-image

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Running a drive against dilapidated houses in the town municipal council razed two houses which stood in a dilapidated condition.

One the houses was situated in the ward no. 6 and the other in ward no. 9.

Chief municipal officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the houses could have fallen any time during the rains posing a threat to the life and limbs of people, hence the action.

He said notices were served on the owners of the houses several times asking them to raze the houses on their own but they didn’t respond to the notices. That’s why the municipal body was forced to take the action to avoid any major mishap.

During the process of demolition of the dilapidated buildings, a large number of people gathered to watch.

The municipal staff led by Rakesh Kumar Mishra included sub-engineer Rahul Kumar Sharma, Jamadar Vishal, Gabbar Bhadoria, Danny and police personnel.

Read Also
Seoni Malwa: Ex-minister stopped from getting onstage with CM
article-image
HomeBhopalSeoni Malwa: Municipal council razes dilapidated houses

RECENT STORIES

Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha: 19 opposition MPs suspended for rest of the week

Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha: 19 opposition MPs suspended for rest of the week

Mumbai: Senior citizen attacked with a wooden hammer, 1 held

Mumbai: Senior citizen attacked with a wooden hammer, 1 held

2 BSF personnel on UN peacekeeping duty in Congo killed

2 BSF personnel on UN peacekeeping duty in Congo killed

Mumbai: 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted for 5 months; 6 underage boys booked

Mumbai: 13-year-old boy sexually assaulted for 5 months; 6 underage boys booked

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh for insulting women's modesty and sale of obscene material - watch...

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh for insulting women's modesty and sale of obscene material - watch...