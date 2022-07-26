Seoni Malwa: Municipal council razes dilapidated houses

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Running a drive against dilapidated houses in the town municipal council razed two houses which stood in a dilapidated condition.

One the houses was situated in the ward no. 6 and the other in ward no. 9.

Chief municipal officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the houses could have fallen any time during the rains posing a threat to the life and limbs of people, hence the action.

He said notices were served on the owners of the houses several times asking them to raze the houses on their own but they didn’t respond to the notices. That’s why the municipal body was forced to take the action to avoid any major mishap.

During the process of demolition of the dilapidated buildings, a large number of people gathered to watch.

The municipal staff led by Rakesh Kumar Mishra included sub-engineer Rahul Kumar Sharma, Jamadar Vishal, Gabbar Bhadoria, Danny and police personnel.