Sehore: Special vehicles to collect floral waste, puja remains

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of another initiative by Sehore municipality to maintain hygiene, specially when Cleanliness Survey 2023 is likely to begin soon, the civic body has introduced special vehicles to collect floral waste and other religious remains. To meet the objective, the municipality has launched public awareness campaigns, wherein people have been told to segregate dry waste and wet waste for disposal. People visiting temples are given similar advice.

After instructions were issued by the newly-elected President of Sehore municipality, Prince Rathore, Sehore Chief Municipal Officer arranged for special vehicles to collect floral and puja waste from temples of the district. People can contact the municipality to call special vehicles to collect floral and other waste from sites of religious functions.

The Sehore municipality officials have appealed to Ganeshotsav tableau operators to dispose of floral waste and religious remains in the municipality's special vehicles.