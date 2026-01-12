MP News: 35-Year-Old Youth Run Over, Mom Critical After Speeding Tractor Hits Bike In Sheopur | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old youth died and his mother was seriously injured after a speeding tractor hit their bike in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur on Monday. The accident happened when they were travelling from Vijaypur to Iklod village.

According to eyewitnesses, the tractor was speeding when the accident happened. After the collision, the police seized the tractor and took it to the police station. Upon receiving the information, the Dial 112 police team reached the spot and the injured woman was sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police officials a woman and his son were traveling from Vijaypur to Iklod village when a speeding tractor coming from behind hit their motorcycle near the fairground. 35-year-old Kalideen, son of Mahaveer Sharma, died on the spot, while his mother, Sunita (55 years old), was seriously injured.

The body of the deceased Kalideen was sent for post-mortem examination and then handed over to his family. The police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding tractor driver. An investigation into all aspects of the accident is underway.