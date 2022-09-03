Watch video: Kin forced to carry youth’s body on bike after failed to get ambulance in Sehore

Snap from the viral video |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A family was forced to carry a 26-year-old youth’s body on a bike after they failed to get an ambulance in Chayani Dhabla village, Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the viral video, a man was riding the bike and another man was sitting behind holding the body on his lap.

According to reports, the youth went to take bath along with his friend in Parvati river. During this, the youth, Hasim Khan, went deep inside the river and drowned.

On getting the information about the incident, the police and SDRF team rushed to the spot and searched the body. They handed over the body to the kin but they kept wandering for the ambulance to carry the body.

After several efforts when they did not get the ambulance, they took the body on the motorcycle.