Sehore: Project manager of road construction company beat up employees on suspicion of theft

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A project manager of a road construction company and his associates bashed up two employees including a driver on suspicion of theft at the constriction site in the district on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the work of widening the highway from Sehore to Nasrullaganj was going on. The road was being constructed by AK Shivhare Construction Company.

On Wednesday, the project manager of the company, Praveen Singh visited the construction site and he suspected a driver Anand Bairagi of theft. Both of them had a dispute for the same.

The matter escalated and Praveen beat up the driver fiercely with a stick. The manager also threatened the workers by posing with a revolver. After the incident, all the drivers working in the company gathered and reached the police station.

The driver Anand Bairagi told police about the whole incident and lodged an FIR against the project manager. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 05:01 PM IST