Sehore: BJP MLA’s remark on Bheem Army goes viral

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Raghunath Singh Malviya’s statement on the Bheem Army went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Malviya made the statement at a function in Ambedkar Bhawan, Ashta, on Sunday when Ravidas Jayanti was celebrated.

In the video, Malviya is heard saying that the Bheem Army is lowering the greatness of the saint. At the time of making the statement he was pointing towards the picture of Sant Ravidas.

Malviya wanted to know what the Bheem Army is, and whether it wants to kill the people of other castes.

He further said if the Bheem army had the strength it should go to the borders of the country and fight the enemy, but they should not spread hatred in villages.

District unit president of the Bheem Army Anil Jatav said that it fights for those who have been deprived of their rights.

The BJP legislator should tender an apology, and further action on the issue will be taken following the instructions of the state president of the Bheem Army.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:11 AM IST