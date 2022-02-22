Sehore: Ex-serviceman sustains injuries in shooting

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An ex-serviceman sustained severe injuries in an incident of shooting in a farmhouse near Sothi road under Shyampur police station late Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a party in which many a few people were present. The injured was rushed to Bhopal.

When the party was going on, a man suddenly fired and the bullet hit an ex-service man.

On hearing the sounds of gun firing, a large number of people rushed to the spot, but no complaint was lodged in connection with the incident. It was not learnt why the shooting took place.

In charge of the Shyampur police station Arjun Jaiswal said that white pigs are kept in the farmhouse.

The ex-serviceman Subhash Maithil and his partner Rameshwar Mohe organised a party at the farmhouse and invited some of their friends to it, Jaiswal said.

A few people were sitting around a bonfire outside the farm and, as soon they heard the sounds of gun firing, they rushed to the spot and saw Maithil lying in a pool of blood. Jaiswal said that police were probing the case.

