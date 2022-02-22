Bhopal: Assembly to give excellence awards to ministers, MLAs again

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker of Madhya Pradesh state Assembly, Girish Gautam announced that excellence awards constituted by the assembly will be started once again. Gautam was talking to the media on Tuesday, on completion of one year as Speaker.

Speaker said that he tried to start several new practices during his term. The excellence awards will be started once again in which best minister, best MLA, best official etc will be given from this year.

“Names of the award winning ministers, MLAs, officials and journalists will be announced during the upcoming budget session on March 9,” said Gautam. These awards will be given on the basis of performance, he added.

Briefing about the achievements of his one-year tenure, Gautam said that first time MLAs often used to complain that they were not given a chance to ask questions so a day was fixed when chance was given to first time MLAs only. Similarly, a day was fixed for women members, as well.

“I have tried my best to complete the sittings decided for the sessions. Number of questions asked during the Question Hour also has increased,” said Gautam.

He said that a meeting of ex-MLAs has been called on March 3 to listen to their problems and find solutions for them.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:27 PM IST