Sehore: Power discom’s paperless initiative upsets consumers

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The paperless initiative of Power Distribution Company to send electricity bills has upset the consumers.

Many consumers have been turning up at the power discom office in Sehore and registering their complaints. They said that power discom is providing only the amount in the bills being sent to them through SMS. Therefore, they are not able to know how many units of electricity they have consumed in a month.

According to information, the power distribution company in Sehore has started sending electricity bills to consumers through SMS. It is a pilot project by the company.

As it was started all of a sudden, the consumers are worried that they are being sent inflated bills by the company.

Rakesh Chakradhar, a resident of Mandi area, said that only the amount is being given through SMS. “I must know as to how many units I consumed in a month and how much I am being charged for it. How would I complain if there would be a discrepancy in metre reading?” he asked.

Parvati Bai of Freeganj Mandi area said, ‘I am illiterate and do not have a mobile phone. I haven't received a bill for this month yet. I am not aware of it being sent through SMS.’

On Thursday, a large number of consumers reached the power distribution company office to lodge their complaints. As there was no officer to attend them, they expressed displeasure and threatened to stage a protest.

District president of National Scheduled Castes Tribes Youth Association Shubham Kachneria said that power discom is cheating the consumers, as arbitrary bills are being given to them.

Senior Executive Engineer of power discom CK Pawar said that the company has started sending bills through SMS in Sehore town as a pilot project. “It is the age of technology and every household has a mobile, so bills are being sent through SMS. If a consumer is facing any problem, then they can go to the office and file a complaint. We would redress it,” he informed Free Press.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:39 PM IST