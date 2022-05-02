Bhopal: Rainfall reported in several districts including hailstorm in Sehore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a scorching heat on Sunday, the weather slightly changed in a few districts of the state as heavy rainfall reported in Narmadapuram including hailstorm in Sehore.

On the other hand Sidhi reported 6mm rainfall and Rajgarh witnessed light rainfall on Sunday. According to the meteorological department, light rainfall may occur in a few districts of the state between May 2 and May 5.

Meteorologist Ved Prakash Singh has said that because of the wind arriving from Pakistan, a low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal as a result of which the weather has turned here and light rain is expected in some areas till May 5.

There may be drizzle at some places in Bhopal and cloud cover in Indore. Light rain, thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over Guna, Ashoknagar, Sehore, Narmadapuram/ Pachmarhi, Chhindwara and Seoni in the forenoon hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:58 AM IST