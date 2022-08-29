e-Paper Get App

Sehore: Members of bike thief gang arrested

The gang members have confessed to stealing bikes during questioning.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:36 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Local police arrested members of a gang of bike thieves on Monday. The thieves were arrested near Indore-Bhopal bypass when they were planning another theft. The gang members have confessed to stealing bikes during questioning.

After months of bike theft incidents happening in the city, a team was constituted under town inspector Nalin Budholia. The team received information regarding theft planning near A One City. The team raided the spot with four teams and succeeded in nabbing gang members.

Weapons and two bikes, which were found to be stolen, were confiscated from accused Mohammad Talim, Arif Shah, Adil Shah and Mohammad Ali. Police have also recovered the stolen bikes after questioning the thieves.

