Sehore: Mahsheer on verge of extinction

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahsheer, the state fish of Madhya Pradesh, which was once found in abundance in the Narmada, is on the verge of extinction, sources said on Monday.

It has happened because of the illegal mining in the river and lack of preservation of this species of fish, sources further said.

According to the fishermen, the illegal miners are digging the river in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas, which pushed the fish to the verge of extinction.

Another reason for its extinction is that buildings are being constructed at different places on the banks of the river, they said.

A member of the Raikwar Machhua Samiti Milind Raikwar said that Mahsheers were seen in the markets of Sehore till 2010, but now, it is rarely seen.

Although Mahsheer has been given the status of the state fish in MP, the district administration and the fisheries department do not pay attention to its preservation, the fishermen alleged.

The fisheries department has a hatchery where other fish are bred but not Mahsheer, the fishermen further said.

Fish farming officer in Sehore RS Meena said that Mahsheer there is no planning to preserve Mahsheer.

If its proper farming is done, the number of this rare species of fish can increase, Meena said

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:08 AM IST