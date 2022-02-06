Sehore: Renewal of liquor shops starts with 20% hike in district, liquor association demands to reduce cost

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department has started the renewal process of licensed liquor shops in the district. The department has increased the renewal fees by 20% in the new financial year 2022-23.

According to reports, the renewal fees of country made liquor shops have increased by 25% whereas for country made foreign liquor shops by 15%.

The liquor association in the district, however, was unhappy with the new liquor policy and demanded to reduce the renewal cost.

According to reports, the district administration will get a revenue of Rs 240 crores from the liquor shop this year. In the previous year, this amount was Rs 198 crores.

President of Liquor Association Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh Rai says that the government is looking for its benefit in the new policy. Renewal fees have been increased but the government is not giving permission to increase the liquor prices. The licensed shopkeeper is facing losses in it. Renewal fees should be low, Rai added.

District Additional Excise Officer, Amitabh Jain said that preparations for the renewal process have started in the department. The contractor would be called to fill the form after apprising the new policy. During the corona pandemic, the renewal fee was increased by 10 percent in the year 2021-22. Now, the fees have been increased by about 20.12%, Jain added.

District Excise Officer, Kirti Dubey says that a new concept of composite shop has been introduced in the district this year. According to the new concept, the country made foreign liquors would be sold at the country made liquor shops and vice versa. There are a total of 71 shops in which 57 country made liquor shops and 14 country made foreign liquor shops in the district at present, Dubey added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:35 PM IST