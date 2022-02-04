Sehore: Malnutrition is curse, state to wipe it out, claims CM Shivraj

Sehore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that malnutrition, a curse to the state, should be wiped out at all costs.

The complaint of underweight, anaemia and poor health among the children is not a good sign and, if the children lack good health, how the state will get good citizens, Chouhan said.

Chouhan virtually made the statement at a function in Sehore Town Hall where mobile phones were given to the workers of Aganwadi centres under the nutrition drive.

In charge minister of the district Prabhuram Choudhari, legislator Sudesh Rai and several representatives of the people and officials of the district administration were present at the function.

Chouhan said that the government was to some extent successful in controlling malnutrition.

He said that the Asha workers used to move from one place to another with registers, but now, they do not have to do that, as they were given mobile phones.

Apart from that, the smart phones will help the Asha workers to deal with the schemes the government is running to curb malnutrition, Chouhan said.

The Aganwadi workers will be able to see the data in their smartphones for which they will be imparted training, Chouhan said.

There are certain shortcomings in the Aganwadi centres, which can be overcome with the help of people’s cooperation, he said.

Those who work with sincerity and those who adopt Aganwadi centres will be feted, Chouhan further said.

He will hold an online meeting with those who have adopted Aganwadi centres this month, Chouhan said.

Earlier, Chouhan symbolically gave away smartphones to four Aganwadi workers from Sehore: Rekha Barela, Manisha Prajapadi, Deepa Gohia and Rekha Karate.

As many as 1, 465 Aganwadi workers in Sehore are being given smartphones.

CM to adopt Mathar Aganwadi centre

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he would take the Aganwadi centre in Mathar.

He urged the people and the people’s representatives to adopt such centres so that the malnourished children may be provided with nutritious food.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:28 PM IST