Sehore: International conference on “teaching learning practices” held

The conference witnessed a footfall of around 122 research scholars, as well as various academicians, faculty members and professors in large numbers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day international conference on “recent trends in teaching learning practices in languages, literature, humanities and social sciences” began on Thursday at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Bhopal, located in the Ashta town of Sehore, the university officials said.

They added that the conference was held on Thursday and Friday. Vice president of the institute, Sankar Viswanathan and Professor of IIM Indore, Dr Shweta Kaushal, inaugurated the programme. In the beginning, vice president Viswanathan addressed the attendees of the conference to shed light on the vision and mission of the university.

After this, vice chancellor of the university, Dr U Kamachi Mudali, in his special inaugural address, underlined the significance of Teaching Learning practices in today’s era.This was followed by Dr Hemant Kumar Nashine’s speech in which he highlighted the features of Collaborative Active Learning through Technology (CALTech).

Chief guest of the programme, Dr Shweta Kaushal, apprised of various methodologies of effective Teaching Learning processes in education, while depicting her own practical experience of special teaching practices.

