Sehore: Father approaches collector alleging misconduct by jail personnel

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A man whose son has been lodged in district jail here has approached collector with complaints of misconduct by jail police personnel, officials said on Friday.

The father of the prisoner has said that the jail police personnel often thrash his imprisoned son and subject him to mental torture.

Writing to the collector on Thursday, the complainant father, identified as Gokal Das Verma, a native of Bhada Kheda village, has stated that his son, Rajkumar, had been sentenced to imprisonment in a theft case.

He added that when he had gone to meet his son a few days ago in jail, he found wounds on several parts of his body. When asked, his son told him that the jail police assault him frequently and subject him to mental harassment.

Verma has mentioned in the written complaint that his family was disturbed after knowing that Rajkumar was tortured in jail.

Deputy superintendent of police Jyoti Tiwari stated on the issue that no such matter had come to her notice till now. She said would look into the matter and counsel the victim.