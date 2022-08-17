e-Paper Get App

Sehore: Independence day ceremony kicks in amidst heavy rain spell

The spirit of the security forces as well as the school students present at the ceremony was unwavering.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:17 AM IST
article-image

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain failed to dampen the spirit of police personnel who gathered at the police parade ground in Sehore district on Independence Day on Monday. Collector Chandra Mohan Thakur was the chief guest who hoisted the flag. The people present on the occasion also sang Madhya Pradesh gaan, post which collector Thakur addressed everyone present.

The spirit of the security forces as well as the school students present at the ceremony was unwavering. The security forces took out a parade led by District Police force Subedar Brajmohan Dhakad, which was followed by a cultural programme presented by school students. The students danced to the tunes of patriotic songs such as Desh Rangeela Rangeela, Vande Mataram, Teri Mitti, Mohe Rang De Basanti Chola.

In the end, employees and police personnel were felicitated by the collector. The family members of freedom fighters were presented with shawls and fruits, as a gesture of gratitude. District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harsh Singh, Additional Collector Guncha Sanowar and other officials were also present on the occasion.

article-image

