Sehore: Memo submitted to declare holiday on World Tribal Day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 12:20 AM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Adivasi Vikas Parishad (Youth Division) and Jayas Evam Anusoochit Jaati Janjati Student Union gave a memorandum to Sehore district collector to declare August 9 as public holiday on World Tribal Day.

While submitting the memorandum to the Collectorate, Sumit Narre, District President of Adivasi Vikas Parishad said that the United Nations has declared August 9 as International Day of the World’s Indigenous People (World Tribal Day).

Despite this, a general holiday has not been declared. He further said that a local holiday should be declared in the entire Madhya Pradesh and India, on this important day.

