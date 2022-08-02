Sehore collector shares success mantras with civil service aspirants

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In an interaction with the aspirants of UPSC and MPPSC, Sehore collector Chandra Mohan Thakur said that the preparation for civil services should be done keeping the main examination in mind. Thakur shared various success mantras with the new batch of students preparing for civil services, at the Library Hall of Sehore on Monday.

Thakur told the students that answer writing can be practised by writing whatever one has read as per syllabus, in the form of an answer.

He said that before writing an answer, aspirants should consider all the aspects, separate the main points and frame the answer in their mind. Citing examples from previous year question papers, on topics such as financial inclusion, he also taught students the skill of intro writing, paragraph and conclusion writing.

Coaching classes for the preparation of civil services are being conducted in Sehore's library hall from September 2021, free of cost on the initiative of collector Chandramohan Thakur and with the cooperation of Parikshit Bharti, the director of Adarsh Parivar and Adhunik Nalanda.