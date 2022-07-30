Sehore: Health camp in district jail, 378 prisoners examined

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp for prisoners was conducted by setting up a camp in Sehore District Jail on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day, on Thursday, in which 378 prisoners were screened. There were 16 female prisoners out of which two prisoners turned out to be hepatitis positive.

Dr RK Verma, Chandrakala Data Entry Operator and Bharti Patharia Lab Technician from the District Hospital examined the prisoners. Under the direction of CMHO Dr Sudhir Dehariya and Ruhia Uikey, the camp was successfully held.

Additionally present were compounder Pramod and jail superintendent Sanjay Sehlam.

Also, the prisoners were made aware about hepatitis by CMHO Dr Sudhir Dehariya and Dr RK Verma. CMHO Dr Sudhir Dehariya said, “The World Hepatitis Day is celebrated every year on July 28 to spread awareness about hepatitis and to encourage early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of hepatitis to the people.”

Dr R K Verma said, “Hepatitis is a contagious disease, but this does not mean that it is spread by mere touch. Therefore, there is no need to keep any member of the family in isolation when he has this disease, although it is necessary to take some precaution to keep other family members free from infection.”

Moreover, gynaecologist Dr Sujata Parmar performed a successful operation of a hepatitis infected maternity delivery in the maternity ward.