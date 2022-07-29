Watch video: Group of people beat up youth over election rivalry in Sehore; video goes viral

Snap from the viral video |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of people beat up a youth with sticks over election rivalry in Barkheda Hasan village of Sehore district.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the newly-elected Panch Rakesh Lodhi and Sonu Sen were working with assistant secretary Mahesh Lodhi. In the meantime, the group of people which consisted of Hemraj Lodhi, Suraj Singh Lodhi and his sons reached the panchayat bhawan of the village with sticks and started them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the viral video, some people were spotted holding the feet of the youth and other people were brutally beating him with sticks.

On the other hand, according to the information, Hemraj said, “There is my government and you defeated me, I will kill you”.

Following the matter, Ahmedpur police station in charge Shailendra Tomar said that a case was registered against the accused and the complainants were admitted in the district hospital.

Read Also Sehore: 1 quintal polythene bags seized from shopkeepers