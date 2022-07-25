Sehore: 1 quintal polythene bags seized from shopkeepers

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal staff confiscated polythene bags from shopkeepers on Monday. Sandeep Srivastava, the chief municipal officer, instructed them to take serious actions against the shopkeepers using polythene.

Despite the ban on single-use polythene, there is a lack of awareness among shopkeepers about the new law. The municipal staff have begun taking action against shopkeepers.

According to information, one quintal of polythene bags was confiscated on Monday. A fine of Rs 7,500 was also recovered from the shopkeepers.

The CMO has warned that action would continue and has also asked the shopkeepers to stop using polythene bags.