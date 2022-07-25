Sehore: Road connectivity disrupted in villages; Rehti receives 10-inch rainfall in 24 hours

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 12 people were rescued after Bhairunda's Amber river swelled in Sehore district. Siwan river swelled as a result of which many houses were flooded. There was waterlogging in lower settlements like Sudesh Nagar, Ilahi Mata, Indira Nagar, Siwan Live Colony.

In the last 24 hours, more than 10 inches of rainfall were recorded in Rehti while 4 inch rainfall was recorded in the district.

Normal life was affected by this. Due to incessant torrential rain, the rivers and streams overflowed, cutting off connectivity of the cities with the main roads.

More than ten villages faced flood like situation in Rehti area, where Bhabbad river overflowed. In Nasrullaganj, many villages, Bhopal-Indore Road were cut off as rivers and streams were in spate.

The lower settlements have been flooded with water in Sehore. In Sherpur village near Saakakhedi, about 50 houses were flooded.

Due to the rise of water level in Kolans river, flood like situation in other villages including Old Chanderi, Ramakhedi, Takipur, Mahuakhedi, Dhabla.

Road connectivity snapped between Rehti-Abdullaganj, Malibaya-Jholianpul, Rehti-Nasrullaganj, Bilkisganj-Nilbad, Ramnagar-Jhalki, Khandabar-Yarnagar, Mogra Aonlighat and Sehore to Semra Dangi, Sehore to Shyampur, Chandwad due to incessant rains caused water to enter the bridge.

Similarly, road connectivity was also disrupted between Bhadarkhedi, Barkheda Hasan-Naikhedi road, Barkheda Hasan-Dehri road, Sehore-Bilkisganj-Nilbad road, Kothari Kala-Nipaniya road, Ramnagar-Ichhawar road, Ichhawar-Jhalvi road, Bakri bridge road in Sehore city were closed.

Collector Chandramohan Thakur has appealed to the citizens not to cross the roads passing through the rivers, drains and culverts due to water-logging.