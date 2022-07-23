e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Total 17 injured as Indore bound bus overturned in Sehore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic | FPJ

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

A bus going from Bhopal to Indore overturned in Sehore on Saturday. As many as 17 passengers were injured in the mishap, said police.

Of these, the condition of five is said to be serious. Those injured have been referred to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. Treatment continued in Hamidia hospital till reports last came in.

Several bus mishaps have jolted the state in the recent past. Days ago, 13 passengers had died as a Pune bound bus carrying them had fallen into river Narmada in Dhar.

(More details awaited)

article-image

