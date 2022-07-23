e-Paper Get App

Sehore: Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana; Principal secretary congratulates collector for execution

Ranked third in country

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 12:51 AM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Sehore district has been ranked third in the country by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for successful implementation of Pradhan Mantri Adarsh ??Gram Yojana in SC dominated villages.

For PMAGY Award 2021, Sehore district has been placed in third position on the basis of assessment and progress determined for the implementation of the scheme.

Principal Secretary, Scheduled Castes Welfare Department, Dr Pallavi Jain Govil while congratulating Collector Chandra Mohan Thakur and his team has said the coordinated work led to effective implementation of the scheme. On one hand, it will be helpful in the development of SC dominated villages and on the other hand, it will become a source of inspiration for other districts.

