Sehore: BJP wins 22 seats, Congress 9, Certificates given to 35 winning councillor candidates

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The results of†Sehore municipal council polls were declared on Sunday. If the BJP continues to dominate in the counting then the Congress has also got an edge in the counting of votes for a total of 35 wards. At the same time, independents have registered victory in four wards.

The BJP has got an absolute majority. This strengthens BJP's claim for the post of municipality chairman.

Collector and district election officer Chandra Mohan Thakur, while announcing the election results of the Municipality Sehore at Government Women's Polytechnic College, distributed certificates to the elected councillors from all 35 wards of Sehore.

The names of winning candidates ward wise include Sunita Rai from Ward No.-1, Vipin from Ward No.-2, Arun Malviya from Ward No.-3, Rajesh from Ward No.-4, Rajiv Gujarathi from Ward No.-5, from Ward No.-6 Vidya Bijoria, Hemlata Parmar from Ward No.-7, Purnima from Ward No.-8, Sitaram Yadav from Ward No.-9, Vivek Rathore from Ward No.-10, Lokendra Verma from Ward No.-11, Varsha from Ward No.-12, Savita from Ward No.-13, Santosh Shakya from Ward No-14, Vikas Rathore (unopposed) from Ward No.-15, Kamlesh Rathore from Ward No.-16, Mayadevi from Ward No.-17, Pradeep Gautam from Ward No.-18, Narendra Rajput from Ward No.-19, Sapna Malviya from Ward No.-20, Prabha Kushwaha from Ward No.-21, Anusha Rathore from Ward No.-22, Meena Rathore from Ward No.-23, Ajaypal Singh Rajput from Ward No.-24, Mukesh Mewada from Ward No.-25, Khushbu Qureshi from Ward No.-26, Mustafa Anjum from Ward No.-27, Ramkali from Ward No.-28, Rajni Waria from Ward No.-29. Provided election certificates to Mohammad Irfan from Ward No.-30, Irfan Khan from Ward No.-31, Azam Baig from Ward No.- 32, Tanveer Ansari from Ward No,- 33, Hema from Ward No.-34 and Chandni from Ward No.-35.

Many big names had to face defeat

in the municipality election like Ramu Chaudhary, Narendra Khangrale, Pawan Rathore, Sushil Tamrakar have lost the election. At the same time, many new faces have registered victory. BJP has won 22 and 9 Congress and four independents including one unopposed in the city. In the previous council, only four Congress councillors had won the election, this time Congress has won in nine wards.