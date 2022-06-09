Sehore district Cong in-charge interacts with aspirants for corporator post

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress in-charge Ramveer Singh Sikarwar on Wednesday held one-to-one conversation with all aspirants for the post of corporators.

Singh reached the district Congress office Wednesday morning and took bio-data from all aspirants. He also sought information from all as to what they have done for the party and people so far.

There are 35 wards in Sehore municipality.

Sources said that there were 2-3 claimants from each ward. However, no one came forward from some wards.

Sources added that some workers demanded tickets from their own wards, whereas there were many who pitched their candidature from other wards.

Singh later addressed Congress workers at the party office. He said that the party is conducting a survey in each ward. “The bio-data of all claimants will be sent to the state office. Whoever is claiming for a ticket, they should first make their own assessment,” he said.

Singh said that priority would be given to those who played an important part in the membership drive of the Congress.

During this, District Congress President Balveer Tomar, senior Congress leader and former MLA Ramesh Saxena, former municipal president Rakesh Rai, Rajaram Badebhai along with a large number of Congress workers were also present.

Akshat Kasat resigns

Akshat Kasat, who is considered to be a close associate of senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister Sajjan Singh Verma has resigned from the party. He was serving as district vice-president.

While talking to journalists here on Wednesday, he made serious allegations against the district Congress leadership.

Along with Kasat, Umesh Rohit, who is claiming ticket for the post of councillor (Vidhayak) from ward number 20, has also resigned from the Congress.

