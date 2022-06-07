Sehore: Candidate aspiring to contest election for panch accuses ARO of tearing nomination form

Representative pic

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A candidate aspiring to contest election for the post of Panch has claimed that his nomination form was torn apart by an assistant returning officer and thrown in the dustbin.

The candidate Mehboob, a resident of Gram Panchayat Kodia Chitu, has lodged a complaint at Tehsildar Sehore office and demanded action into the matter.

The complainant said that he had reached Sehore district on Monday to submit the nomination form for Panch. He got his form checked by the officials where his document was signed and stamped, but he failed to take a token to submit the form. When he went to submit the nomination form, the ARO Suresh Gupta present in the office first refused to submit the form and then he tore the form apart and threw it in the dustbin, the complainant claimed.

Assistant Returning Officer Suresh Gupta refuted the allegation and said that he did not tear any form. “The complainant did not have a token. Therefore his form was not submitted,” he said.

Sehore Tehsildar, Narendra Yadav said that a person named Mehboob had complained about tearing of his form. The statement of both the sides have been taken and further action will be taken accordingly, he said.