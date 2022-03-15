Sehore: BR Ambedkar's statue damaged in MP’s Muskara village

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged reportedly by some miscreants in Muskara village of Sehore district.

Sehore is the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

According to reports, some villagers spotted that the spectacles and nose of the statue were damaged. They immediately informed the police.

A team from Mandi police station rushed to the village. Later, additional police force was also deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Villagers said that the statue of social reformer Dr Ambedkar was installed on their demands around two years ago. Demanding culprit’s arrest, they said that the accused should be given capital punishment, therefore no one can dare to touch the statue in future.

In charge of Mandi police station, Hari Singh Parmar said that a case had been identified against unidentified miscreants. “The accused might be from the village or nearby village. We have launched a probe and the accused would be nabbed soon,” he said.

