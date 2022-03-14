Bhopal: Three MP shooters clear trials in individual categories at National Shooting Selection Trials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academyís Goldie Gurjar secured second position in individual 50m Rifle Prone Men's Senior on Monday at National Shooting Selection Trials being held at Goregaon here.

He scored 622.7 points. Swapnil Suresh Kusale of Railways secured first and Parul Kumar of Air Force secured the third position with 623.4 and 619.1 points respectively, said the academy.

Similarly, in the women's individual 50m rifle prone event, Zainab Hussain Bandukwala of State Shooting Academy secured first position at the trials with 621.5 points and Sunidhi Chauhan secured the third position with 620.9 points.

Punjab's player Swift Kaur Samra came second with 621.2 points.

Today's trials:

Final matches of Men's Senior, Junior and Youth category in 10m Rifle

Final matches of Women's Senior and Junior category in 25m Pistol

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:40 PM IST