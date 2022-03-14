Indore: Industrialist Chordia elected as chairman of CII, western region

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Renowned industrialist from Indore, Sunil Chordia has been elected as chairman of CII Western Region.

The CII Western region comprises four states- Maharashtra, Gujrat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

According to information, Dr Praveer Sinha has been elected as deputy Chairman.

While Chordia runs an electrical wires manufacturing unit in Pithampur, Sinha is CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power Company Limited (TPC), Mumbai. Sinha has nearly 36-years of experience in Power Generation and Distribution in India.

ALSO READ UAE invites Indore SMEs to invest in SAIF Zone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:16 PM IST