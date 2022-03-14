e-Paper Get App
Indore

Updated on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

UAE invites Indore SMEs to invest in SAIF Zone

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): UAE has invited Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from Indore to invest in ‘I’m UAE’ and in Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF).

The move by the UAE came after the ‘Free Trade Agreement’ recently signed between UAE and India.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, an official from UAE Saud Al Mazroei said that SMEs can make investment in textile, pharma, food processing etc.

A workshop is being organised on Monday evening, wherein members of Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industries of India (ASSOCHAM), Indore Management Association (IMA), Madhya Pradesh Textile Mill Association, Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh, Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Malwa Chamber of
Commerce and Industry will participate.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:03 PM IST