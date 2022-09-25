Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): "Bhoot Mela" was held at the Narmada Ghat Avalighat located in Rehti tehsil on Sunday, with an estimated one lakh people in attendance. Every year on Bali Amavasya, which falls a day before Navratri and is known as Bhutri Amavasya, a Bhoot Mela is held on the same night. People come in large numbers from far and wide to attend the mela.

Bhootri Amavasya is specially meant for the gratification of unsatisfied souls. On this day, devotees make donations after bathing in the river. It is believed that even doing tarpan for the ancestors brings happiness, peace and salvation. Bhootri Amavasya is also considered very important for removing obstacles.

