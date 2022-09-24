Sehore: Man sets wife ablaze over marital dispute

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Sehore district have booked a man on charges of setting his wife ablaze following marital dispute, said the police on Saturday.

The police added that the victim sustained grievous burn injuries and her treatment was underway at a private hospital in Bhopal. According to the TI of Kotwali police station Nalin Budholiya, the victim Diksha (25) is native of Sehore.

Dikshaís kin told the police that she was married to Rajesh Malviya, a resident of Ujjain. After the marriage, frequent quarrels took place between the couple, owing to which Diksha returned to her parents.

Dikshaís kin also alleged that Rajesh frequently used to visit Dikshaís house in Sehore and would threaten her with dire consequences. Rajesh visited Diksha and thrashed her following which she had sustained injuries on her head and lodged a police complaint.

As alleged by the kin, Rajesh again visited Dikshaís home on Friday night and the couple had an argument. Fed up, Diksha went and locked herself inside the bathroom, which was not covered by a roof. During this, Rajesh, who had brought petrol along with him, latched the bathroom door from outside and poured the petrol inside the bathroom from the top. He then lit a matchstick and threw it inside the bathroom.

Diksha's neighbours were alerted when they heard her scream. They reached the spot to find her bathroom engulfed in flames. Immediately, they extinguished the fire and rushed her to Sehore district hospital.

After receiving primary treatment, she was referred to a hospital in Bhopal where her treatment is underway. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused Rajesh, said TI Budholiya.